Colonial Trust Advisors Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,109,194,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,282 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,159 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,875,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,413,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,697 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,671,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,337,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 677,467 shares of company stock valued at $54,136,472 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $80.69. 759,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,731,943. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day moving average is $76.65. The company has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

