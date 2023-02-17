Colonial Trust Advisors Increases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after buying an additional 34,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DGX. Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DGX traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.12. The stock had a trading volume of 112,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.66.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Stories

