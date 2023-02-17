Colonial Trust Advisors Has $6.51 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,325 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 12,149 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 361,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 60,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,696,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $216,310,000 after purchasing an additional 725,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 36,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

VZ traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.04. 1,907,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,547,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.