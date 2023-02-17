Colonial Trust Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE YUM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.77. The stock had a trading volume of 179,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,102. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $133.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.21.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

