Colonial Trust Advisors Buys 1,451 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,222 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after acquiring an additional 154,413 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,253,000 after buying an additional 63,907 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,546,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,612,000 after buying an additional 313,621 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,890,000 after buying an additional 74,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Materials Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.68.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,694,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,819. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $142.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.98. The company has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

