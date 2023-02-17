Colonial Trust Advisors Acquires 963 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.03. 107,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,830. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $277.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

