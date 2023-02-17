Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT Raised to $150.00 at TD Securities

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CIGI has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.80.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Colliers International Group stock opened at $118.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average of $102.89. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $84.16 and a one year high of $156.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 29.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.