Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $13.42 Million

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $1,656.95 or 0.06958147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $13.42 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was first traded on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

