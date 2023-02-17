Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on COHU. Citigroup raised shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.
Cohu Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:COHU opened at $36.59 on Friday. Cohu has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.42.
Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection, and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.
