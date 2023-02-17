Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on COHU. Citigroup raised shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $36.59 on Friday. Cohu has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohu by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cohu by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cohu by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cohu by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection, and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

