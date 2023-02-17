Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC Sells 24,263 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,263 shares during the quarter. Churchill Capital Corp VII makes up 3.0% of Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Churchill Capital Corp VII worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVII. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,497,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,761 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 60.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,768,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,613 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 1,347.4% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,280,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,105 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 1,558,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 697,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Price Performance

NYSE CVII traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,708. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

