Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC)

Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Iconic Sports Acquisition makes up approximately 1.9% of Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Iconic Sports Acquisition were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 492,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 299,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Price Performance

ICNC stock remained flat at $10.44 during midday trading on Friday. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,021. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Company Profile

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on acquiring business in the global sports industry. Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp.

