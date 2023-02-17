Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 500,000 African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC)

Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000. African Gold Acquisition makes up approximately 8.6% of Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC owned about 0.97% of African Gold Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in African Gold Acquisition by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter worth $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter worth $503,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get African Gold Acquisition alerts:

African Gold Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE AGAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 29,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,383. African Gold Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98.

African Gold Acquisition Profile

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.