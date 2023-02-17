Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.81

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$60.81 and traded as low as C$60.25. Cogeco shares last traded at C$60.70, with a volume of 27,233 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut Cogeco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$84.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cogeco from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$994.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.731 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

