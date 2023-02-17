Cochlear Limited to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Cochlear in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now forecasts that the company will earn $2.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.10.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Cochlear from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.79. 1,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381. Cochlear has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $88.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average is $70.26.

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

