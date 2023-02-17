Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Trading 0.8% Higher

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.64). Approximately 86 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.60 ($0.64).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £242.19 million and a P/E ratio of 17.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.43.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

