CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Down 13.2% in January

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 173,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CNFinance by 54.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 21,598 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its stake in CNFinance by 49.5% during the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CNFinance by 2,386.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNFinance by 21.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNF opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 480.28, a quick ratio of 436.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. CNFinance has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.93.

CNFinance ( NYSE:CNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. CNFinance had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $33.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that CNFinance will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. is engaged in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

