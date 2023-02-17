CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 28.2% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth about $4,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $188.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $251.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

