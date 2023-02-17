Clover Finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.69 Million (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, Clover Finance has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0845 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $84.50 million and $1.69 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance launched on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

