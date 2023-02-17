Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Clearway Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Clearway Energy has a payout ratio of 96.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Clearway Energy to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.7%.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

CWEN stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.84. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CIBC upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

Further Reading

