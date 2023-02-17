Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Trading 4.9% Higher

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. 1,054,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,888,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.10 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $895,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,829,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,933,992.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,508,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1,335.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,926,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,990 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,475,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,199 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 786.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,725,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,329,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,276 shares during the last quarter.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through following segments: Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

