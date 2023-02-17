Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Holdings Boosted by Oberweis Asset Management Inc.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 122.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,143.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,790. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.3 %

CLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

NYSE:CLH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.42. The company had a trading volume of 46,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,089. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.40. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.01.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Stories

