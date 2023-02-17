Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.73 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMTG traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 60.83 and a current ratio of 60.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15. Claros Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 137.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Claros Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

