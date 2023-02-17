Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 91 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8,674.9% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 30,362 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,614,000 after purchasing an additional 60,635 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

NYSE:ABC opened at $160.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.70 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.79.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,029,288 shares of company stock valued at $995,291,216 over the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.