Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 180 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,439,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 133,026.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 274,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,075,000 after purchasing an additional 274,034 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 263,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,586,000 after purchasing an additional 189,847 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $132.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.05. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $138.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

