Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New Investment in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,801 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 290.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 58.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GAP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of GAP to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

GAP Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $90,217.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,413.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

GPS opened at $13.80 on Friday. The Gap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.94.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About GAP

(Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.