Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New Investment in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Select Medical by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 182,434 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Select Medical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,638,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,527,000 after buying an additional 24,314 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Select Medical by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,709 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEM opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $30.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 price objective on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

