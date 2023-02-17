Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New $270,000 Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,043 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $120,822,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of First Solar to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.88.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $165.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 187.51 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $185.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

