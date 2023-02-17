Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires New Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 37.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 18.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGEN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

Repligen stock opened at $198.10 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $262.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.77.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

