Citigroup Lowers Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target to $90.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $100.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZD. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.
Ziff Davis Trading Down 7.7 %
NASDAQ:ZD opened at $82.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 65.62 and a beta of 1.14. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $109.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.21.
Ziff Davis Company Profile
Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.
