Citigroup Begins Coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.38.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TV opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV)
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.