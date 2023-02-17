Citigroup Begins Coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,446,000. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,138,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,688 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,439,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 1,704,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 12,318.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,283,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 1,273,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

