Cipher Capital LP Takes $2.19 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 59.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $66.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

