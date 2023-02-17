Cipher Capital LP Takes $2.16 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,491,000 after buying an additional 479,356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,527,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,318,000 after buying an additional 56,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 41.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,199,000 after buying an additional 1,022,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 13.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,263,000 after buying an additional 321,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $185.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $197.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.43.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

