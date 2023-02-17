Cipher Capital LP Takes $2.16 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,491,000 after buying an additional 479,356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,527,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,318,000 after buying an additional 56,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 41.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,199,000 after buying an additional 1,022,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 13.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,263,000 after buying an additional 321,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials
In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Vulcan Materials Price Performance
Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.
Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.
About Vulcan Materials
Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.