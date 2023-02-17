Cipher Capital LP Grows Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 509.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 59.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Allegion by 172.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Allegion by 66.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE opened at $118.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

