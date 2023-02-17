Cipher Capital LP Boosts Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $89.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.83. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $92.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $580,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,315,636.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,374,857. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Further Reading

