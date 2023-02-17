Cipher Capital LP Acquires Shares of 63,547 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 145.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after buying an additional 2,812,434 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 65.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after purchasing an additional 501,645 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,442,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,810,000 after purchasing an additional 415,430 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 797.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 434,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 386,135 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 297.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 495,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 370,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

NRG Energy Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.58. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Recommended Stories

