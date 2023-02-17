Cipher Capital LP Acquires New Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TRU. Morgan Stanley raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on TransUnion from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.50 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TransUnion Company Profile

TRU opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.73. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.70.

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.