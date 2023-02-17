Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Sells 10,643 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,643 shares during the period. First Trust Natural Gas ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter worth $218,000.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCG traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.15. 289,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,232. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $31.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.