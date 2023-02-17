Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,018,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,667,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,311,899,000 after purchasing an additional 486,882 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,818,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,006,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,611,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,759,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,323,000 after purchasing an additional 487,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $96.26. 1,407,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,737,332. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.04. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $113.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.212 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

