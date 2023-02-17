Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Robert S. Keane Acquires 12,900 Shares

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Keane bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $483,621.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,657.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cimpress Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17. Cimpress plc has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $67.98.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cimpress from $85.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 987.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cimpress by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cimpress by 239.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

