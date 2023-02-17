Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Robert S. Keane Acquires 12,900 Shares

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Keane bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $483,621.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,657.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of CMPR stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17. Cimpress plc has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $67.98.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cimpress from $85.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.
