CIBC Boosts CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Price Target to C$17.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CTRRF opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $14.52.
About CT Real Estate Investment Trust
CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated and closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Financial Services, and CT REIT. The Retail segment consists of the businesses operated under CTC’s retail banners including Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen and Party City, and petroleum.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CTRRF)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.