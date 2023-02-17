CIBC Boosts CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Price Target to C$17.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CTRRF opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $14.52.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated and closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Financial Services, and CT REIT. The Retail segment consists of the businesses operated under CTC’s retail banners including Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen and Party City, and petroleum.

