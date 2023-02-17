Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Robert W. Baird

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, January 13th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.
Chuy’s Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of CHUY stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.56 million, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.72.
About Chuy’s
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
