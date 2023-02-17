Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Robert W. Baird

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, January 13th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Chuy's Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.56 million, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy's

About Chuy's

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 22.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 229,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 35.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 33,371 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

See Also

