Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Chuy’s updated its FY23 guidance to $1.60-1.65 EPS.

NASDAQ CHUY traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.82 million, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average of $27.99. Chuy’s has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $39.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 166,516 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 547.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 130,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,665 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 60,800 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHUY shares. StockNews.com raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. CL King started coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

