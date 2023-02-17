Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Short Interest Up 5.2% in January

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.8 %

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,374. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

