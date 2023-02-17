Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$4.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s previous close.

CHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark cut their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.35 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.44.

Chorus Aviation Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of TSE:CHR traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.39. 1,290,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,158. The stock has a market cap of C$688.34 million and a P/E ratio of 340.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.66. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$2.24 and a 12-month high of C$4.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.06.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

