Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Choice Hotels International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $123.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $150.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.04 and its 200 day moving average is $118.34.
Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.89%.
Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International
In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total value of $797,252.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,169.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 973.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,007,000 after buying an additional 49,022 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Choice Hotels International Company Profile
Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.
