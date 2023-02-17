Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $123.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $150.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.04 and its 200 day moving average is $118.34.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

CHH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total value of $797,252.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,169.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 973.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,007,000 after buying an additional 49,022 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Stories

