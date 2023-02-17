Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Short Interest Update

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 533,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on KDNY shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Insider Transactions at Chinook Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $669,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,791.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $669,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,791.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,056. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after buying an additional 67,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDNY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 569,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,070. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

