Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Short Interest Update

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 533,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on KDNY shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.
Insider Transactions at Chinook Therapeutics
In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $669,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,791.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $669,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,791.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,056. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics
Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ KDNY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 569,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,070. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44.
About Chinook Therapeutics
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
