China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Update

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,966,100 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 1,862,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Vanke Price Performance

Shares of China Vanke stock remained flat at $1.99 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. China Vanke has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $2.09.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd. engages in the development and sale of properties. It operates through the Property Development and Property Management segments. The Property Development segment refers to the sale and development of residential properties. The Property Management segment offers management and other related services to purchasers and tenants of the company’s developed residential properties and shopping arcades as well as those developed by external property developers.

