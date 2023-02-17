Chiliz (CHZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $911.77 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $911.77 million and approximately $146.02 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chiliz

Chiliz was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,663,503,543 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

