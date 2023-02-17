Chemung Financial Co. (CHMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on April 3rd

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.

Chemung Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years. Chemung Financial has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Chemung Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.79. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The company has a market cap of $238.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Thomas R. Tyrrell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $52,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $367,708.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade bought 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chemung Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHMG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Chemung Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

