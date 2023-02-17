Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHEF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

CHEF stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.85. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.78.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $791.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 71,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 29,328 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 52,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

